Jax River City Pride Festival and Parade kicks off this weekend amid concerns of LGBTQ+ visibility  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jax River City Pride Festival and Parade kicks off this weekend. It’s expected to draw thousands to Riverside and 5 Points.

Organizers say this year’s celebration carries a deeper meaning after rainbow crosswalks across Florida, including in Jacksonville, were painted over.

The state ordered them removed, and Governor Ron DeSantis backed the effort.

LGBTQ+ advocates are now concerned that visibility is being restricted.

This weekend, River City Pride is expected to bring thousands of people together for a kaleidoscope of community and color. Community members like David Vandygriff are raising questions on whether public celebrations of LGBTQ+ identity are at risk in Jacksonville.

“When you try to shut something down, it’s going to grow and it’s going to get even louder. When you try to stop the American people, they’re going to create something even bigger and even better,” said David Vandygriff, founder of Jax LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Concerns over visibility started earlier this year, when the city ordered rainbow crosswalks to be removed.

State leaders and the governor say the removals are about keeping crosswalks uniform and free from political or social messaging.

“This has done nothing but challenge our community to come up with even more creative ways that are even more vibrant and louder than just a crosswalk,” said Vandygriff.

In response, advocates launched the ‘Will not be erased’ campaign, creating new spaces for pride art on private property.

The owner of ‘In Cahoots’ and other businesses is helping reclaim visibility.

“This is her way of showing the community they’re welcome. You can always reinvent yourself,” said Vandygriff.

Safety and more crackdowns are also top of mind this year.

“JAX River City pride ensures we have adequate safety every year. They have off-duty police officers that they pay, and security licensed to carry guns who provide protection during the festival,” said Vandygriff.

He said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has been a good partner in the past.

“They make sure we’re taken care of and are safe. We’re citizens just like anybody else is. ”We’re a taxpayer just like anybody else,” said Vandygriff.

In 5 Points, flags have been put high on the lamp posts to show there is hope - you just have to look up.

“Without hope, you’re never going to change what you’re going through at this point,” said Vandygriff.

To him, it also means resilience that efforts to silence pride will only make the movement stronger.

River City Pride kicks off with a parade through Five Points, followed by a festival in Riverside Park.

Organizers say it’s both a celebration and a reminder that visibility matters.

