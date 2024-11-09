Local

JAX to start nonstop flights to Kansas City

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Southwest Airlines A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 can be seen in this Feb. 28, 2022 photo. (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com, File)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southwest airlines will be starting nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Kansas City, Missouri on Saturdays. Jacksonville International Airport posted on X Saturday that the flights will begin June 2025. “As one of our largest unserved domestic markets, we’re looking forward to welcoming this route next year,” the post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0

Most Read