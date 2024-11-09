JAX to start nonstop flights to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southwest airlines will be starting nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Kansas City, Missouri on Saturdays. Jacksonville International Airport posted on X Saturday that the flights will begin June 2025. “As one of our largest unserved domestic markets, we’re looking forward to welcoming this route next year,” the post states.

Starting June 2025, @southwestair will offer nonstop service to Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturdays! ✈️ As one of our largest unserved domestic markets, we're looking forward to welcoming this route next year.#kansascity #newroute #jaxairport #southwestairlines pic.twitter.com/7vnXhInoCy — JAXairport (@JAXairport) November 9, 2024

