Jaxson De Ville needs your help getting into the Mascot Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars announced on Friday that local legend Jaxson De Ville has been named a finalist for the National Mascot Hall of Fame. This is the fifth time he’s been on the ballot.

Jaxson De Ville needs your help. Online voting will begin Sun., May 12, and will continue through Sat., May 25 at https://www.mascothalloffame.com/. Fans can vote using their email address once every 24 hours.

The Jaguars said that Jaxson De Ville is entering his 29th season as the team’s mascot after originally being discovered as a stray during construction of EverBank Stadium in the mid-1990s. He made his mascot debut on Aug. 18, 1996, and now weighs in at a very slim and sleek 403 pounds and 8.5 paws tall. He has never seen action in an NFL-sanctioned game, despite multiple attempts to enter the field of play, but has appeared in several halftime games and has become a social media star.

“No mascot is more worthy of Hall of Fame selection than Jaxson de Ville,” Christy Stechman-Zynda, director of entertainment groups for the Jacksonville Jaguars said. “His commitment to the team and the Northeast Florida community is unparalleled.”

