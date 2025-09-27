Jay Fund looks to strike out childhood cancer | Remi’s story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Action News Jax is proud to partner with the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. Recently, families gathered for a special night at the ballpark to help strike out cancer.

It was an evening filled with cheers, bright lights, and big hits. Dozens of young cancer patients swapped hospital gowns for baseball caps as they received the full VIP treatment during a Jumbo Shrimp game, including 4-year-old Remi.

“We’re excited because we get to spend time together and make memories,” said Priscilla Rishaby, Remi’s mother.

Remi was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in the summer of 2021 while visiting family in Minnesota. She began treatment there before returning to Jacksonville in June 2022.

“Remi was in treatment for two years - six rounds of chemo, one surgery, two bone marrow transplants, 13 rounds of radiation, and six rounds of immunotherapy. It was a long road,” said Priscilla.

As the sole provider for her family, Priscilla balances work while caring for Remi and her two other children.

“I was struggling to pay my mortgage, and the Jay Fund stepped in to cover three months of payments. It was a huge blessing for my family,” she said.

For these families, it was more than just a game. It’s a much-needed break — a chance to experience joy, resilience, and the strength of community.

As for Remi, she has completed treatment and is now thriving. A lively third grader, she’s learning multiplication and loves playing tag, drawing, dancing, and watching her favorite movie, K-pop Demon Hunters.

“Today, she’s doing amazing. She’s been in remission for two years, so we’re on the other side of things now,” said Priscilla.

And best of all, 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales that night went directly to support the Jay Fund’s mission, helping families tackle childhood cancer, both on and off the field.

