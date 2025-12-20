The Jay Fund serves holiday cheer to local families with children fighting cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If anyone could use some holiday cheer, it’s a family with a child fighting for their lives.

On Friday, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund served up some smiles at a holiday meal pick-up at the Hilton at Mayo Clinic.

Thirty-two families stopped by to pick up gift baskets containing dry goods, fresh produce and a Winn-Dixie gift card.

While picking up their meals, families enjoyed a hot chocolate bar, holiday cookie decorating and seasonal crafts.

The Jay Fund is a nonprofit organization that gives families battling childhood cancer financial and emotional support.

You can learn more about it at tcjayfund.org.

