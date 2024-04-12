JEA CEO Jay Stowe sends email to employees ahead of expected resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing for the first time from JEA CEO Jay Stowe, who is expected to resign on Monday.

Stowe sent an email to employees this morning. It simply said:

“Morning, Y’all...

Thank you.

Jay”

City Councilmen Rory Diamond and Michael Boylan both confirmed to Action News Jax Ben Becker yesterday Stowe is resigning.

Boylan, who is the city council liaison to JEA, told Becker that Stowe has run afoul of the board for some of his hires, including allowing executives to work remotely.

One source said Stowe’s relationship with the board, “soured beyond repair.”

The utility has announced a special meeting on Monday at 2 p.m.

