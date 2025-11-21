JEA concludes Military & Veteran donation drive, distributes items to community partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA concluded its Chiefs’ Military & Veteran Food and Hygiene Products Drive Challenge, delivering all remaining donations to local community partners.

From November 6 to 21, JEA employees participated in a competition to collect nonperishable food and hygiene items for families in need, with donation boxes available at multiple JEA facilities.

“This effort reflects the very best of who we are,” said Dr. Charles E. Moreland, JEA’s chief customer experience officer.

JEA employees collected more than 2,100 pounds of food and hygiene products in the first two weeks of the drive.

Due to the strong response, JEA exceeded its onsite storage capacity, prompting an early pickup by LJD Jewish Family & Community Services last Friday.

All donated items are being delivered directly to Downtown Ecumenical Services Council and LJD Jewish Family & Community Services, JEA’s valued community partners.

