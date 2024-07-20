JEA crews repair leaking water main in Mandarin, work to continue through weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews have successfully repaired a leaking water main situated 25 feet below San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin. However, the work is far from over. Crews are working in shifts around the clock to complete the restoration work at the excavation site between Old River Road and Claire Lane.

Throughout the weekend, the team will focus on dewatering the site, removing the sheet shoring system, and rebuilding the roadway. Due to these extensive operations, traffic restrictions remain in place.

The two inside southbound travel lanes from Plummer Cove Road to Old River Road and the two inside northbound travel lanes from Ricky Road to Claire Lane will stay closed until the restoration is completed. The road is expected to reopen early next week, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area when possible. Commuters must observe all construction signs, detours, and directions provided by the onsite crews to ensure safety.

JEA assures the community that crews are working as efficiently and safely as possible to complete the project. They apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation.

Updates on the progress of the restoration work will continue to be provided.

