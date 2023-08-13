JEA: Emergency sewer manhole replacement on Abess Blvd., traffic delays expected due to safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are currently engaged in urgent efforts to replace a failing sanitary sewer manhole located on Abess Blvd., stretching between Hickory Creek Boulevard and Girvin Road.

The manhole’s unexpected decay requires urgent measures to ensure the local sewer system’s dependability. Neglecting this problem may reportedly result in severe sewer back-ups, environmental harm, and road-related difficulties.

Traffic on Abess Boulevard from Hickory Creek Blvd. West to Girvin Rd. has been temporarily closed and rerouted due to a critical situation.

Anticipating the start of the school year and recognizing the impact on traffic around Abess Park Elementary School, JEA is working closely with Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) to ensure a smooth traffic flow during drop-off and pick-up hours.

Public Safety Officers will be stationed along Abess Blvd. and at the school premises to facilitate traffic management. This information has also been relayed to school bus services.

Parents, teachers, and staff are advised to plan for possible traffic delays, as direct access to Abess Park Elementary School will be available only from Hickory Creek Blvd. West via Atlantic Boulevard.

Access from Girvin Rd. or the Home Depot access road will be blocked due to ongoing construction activities.

Pedestrian pathways to the school will remain open, but students are cautioned against interfering with construction equipment or coming into contact with the groundwater being pumped into nearby drainage swales.

JEA emphasizes adherence to all construction signage, detours, and instructions provided by on-site crews. It’s important to note that this project will not disrupt the school’s standard JEA water, sewer, and electric services.

Apologies are extended in advance for any inconvenience or traffic disturbances that may result from this imperative sewer repair. If there are any queries or concerns, the public is encouraged to reach out to JEA Project Outreach at (904) 665-7500 or via email at projectoutreach@jea.com.

