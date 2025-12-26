JEA ending EV incentive rebate programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is ending its Off-Peak charging and Electric Upgrade incentives for electric vehicle drivers.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio spoke with one EV driver about the incentives ending.

Last Christmas, John Bussanich got a Tesla under the tree. Knowing that he was going to save money on gas, he was thrilled to hear about JEA’s EV Rebate programs.

“It’s 7 dollars a month, and you get it paid quarterly, and it’s a great bonus incentive,” Bussanich said.

Since 2021, JEA’s Electric Upgrade incentive offered EV drivers a rebate of up to $300 to cover some of the costs to install a level 2 charger at a residence. The off-peak charging incentive gave drivers with a level 2 charger at home $7 a month if they charged their EV during off-peak hours.

But now, if you go to JEA’s website, you’ll see that they are no longer offering both programs.

We reached out to JEA about why they decided to end these programs.

They sent us this statement that reads:

“We regularly review customer programs to ensure they align with community needs, sustainability goals, and operational priorities. As part of that evaluation, JEA decided to conclude enrollment in these incentives to focus on developing future initiatives that continue to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption and grid efficiency.”

For John, he says he’s sad to see the programs end.

“That’s really upsetting. I could have sworn it would have continued forever. It was a nice incentive program, and I don’t know why JEA would take things away from us,” Bussanich said.

New enrollments for both programs have ended.

Customers who are already enrolled will continue receiving Off Peak charging rebates through December 31st, with the final rebate payments to be made mid-January.

