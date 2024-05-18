JEA finalizes agreement for 3 new solar facilities to reportedly supply electricity to 37,000 homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has solidified agreements for the development of three renewable energy solar facilities within its service territory, marking a significant step in the utility’s journey toward a sustainable future.

Collectively, these solar sites will generate 200 megawatts (MW) of power, enough to supply electricity to over 37,000 households. The utility is also considering integrating battery storage with these solar sites to bolster its 2030 clean energy objectives.

“These solar energy facilities are an investment in sustainability and reduced emissions for our community for generations to come,” said JEA Interim Managing Director and CEO Vickie Cavey. “This is a crucial step in helping us meet our clean energy goals.”

JEA’s integrated resource plan aims to lower carbon emissions and incorporate more emission-free resources into its power plant fleet, targeting 35% clean energy by 2030.

Florida Renewable Partners (FRP) will construct, own, and operate the three solar facilities, which will be key to advancing clean energy in Northeast Florida. FRP will lease the land from JEA and sell the produced energy back to the utility under 35-year Purchase Power Agreements, ensuring cost-effective access to new electric generation for JEA.

Permitting for the solar sites is set to begin in the third quarter of 2024, with completion and energy production expected by the end of 2026.

JEA has been a proponent of solar energy since the 1990s, purchasing energy from eight solar sites ranging from 1 MW to 12 MW. The addition of the new sites will increase the share of solar energy in JEA’s mix by 3%, complementing its current mix of approximately 10% nuclear power and 4% other renewable resources.

At full capacity, the new solar facilities will provide enough electricity to power over 37,000 Northeast Florida homes, equivalent to avoiding nearly 200,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, or the greenhouse gas emissions from about 47,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year.

During the permitting process, FRP and JEA will ensure the preservation of on-site wetlands to maintain the sustainability of these new solar facilities for years to come.

