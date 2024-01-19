JEA issues a precautionary boil water advisory in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to JEA, a 12-inch water main break occurred yesterday evening while contractors were working on Addie Lane near San Jose Boulevard.

This was a scheduled water main outage for a new site development.

Contract crews have identified the extent of the damage and are working to repair the damaged section of the water main and restore clean water to the affected customers.

Right now, JEA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory to 208 residential and 30 commercial customers. Contract crews and JEA site inspectors anticipate repairs to continue until early afternoon.

The work has not impacted major travel routes.

