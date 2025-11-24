JEA partners with UUAS to raise awareness on Utility Scam Awareness Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has joined Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) to mark Utility Scam Awareness Day, a nationwide effort aimed at helping consumers and businesses recognize and avoid utility impostor scams.

As part of UUAS, JEA is committed to providing clear steps for customers to protect themselves from scammers posing as utility representatives to steal money and personal information. The central message of this year’s campaign is “Slow Down, Verify, Stop the Scam.”

Utility impostor scams often involve demanding immediate payment and threatening to disconnect service within minutes or hours. Scammers may request unusual payment methods, such as cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or third-party digital payment apps.

JEA advises customers never to purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app to avoid service interruptions, as JEA does not accept payments via cash apps.

Tips for avoiding scams include slowing down if a payment request is unexpected or creates panic, verifying account status via jea.com or by contacting JEA directly, and reporting the incident to JEA to pursue the disconnection of fraudulent numbers. Customers who feel they are in physical danger should call 911.

JEA also reminds customers to never provide or confirm personal or financial information to anyone initiating contact, whether by phone, in-person, or email, claiming to be a utility company representative. Customers can visit here for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

