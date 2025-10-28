JEA receives recognition for community building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) is awarding JEA with the “Building Strong Communities” award for making investments that enhance the quality of life in Jacksonville communities.

“We are honored to be recognized for all that JEA does to deliver reliable and sustainable services -- and to strengthen the communities we proudly serve,” says JEA CEO and Managing Director Vickie Cavey. “As a public power utility, our 2,300-plus employees work to support our community and serve our customers every day.”

JEA received recognition for the following initiatives and events in the past year:

Senior Day at JEA: Connecting senior customers with financial resources to manage bills

Connecting senior customers with financial resources to manage bills Ambassador Program Partnership with Junior Achievement: Bringing experiences to 706 classrooms

Bringing experiences to 706 classrooms Education Program : Providing free education resources to DCPS schools

: Providing free education resources to DCPS schools Power Pals: A three-week program taught by JEA employees that teaches first-grade students about electric safety.

A three-week program taught by JEA employees that teaches first-grade students about electric safety. College Internships: Providing internships and mentoring programs to high school and college students

Providing internships and mentoring programs to high school and college students JEA Season of Giving Employee Campaign: Fundraising efforts to support the United Way and Creating Healthier Charities agencies.

“Whether that’s inviting residents out for movies in the park to hanging holiday decorations to gathering items for a food drive, our utilities and their employees want their communities to be the best they possibly can because they live there, too,” says FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly.

