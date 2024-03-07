JEA Trial: Former roommate of former JEA CEO says mayor supported him getting $40 million from sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker pressed a former college roommate of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn after he testified against him on Wednesday.

Zahn’s roommate Aaron Amdur, however, didn’t have much to say outside the courthouse. Inside, he testified that the former JEA CEO told him former Mayor Lenny Curry supported Zahn receiving millions from the sale of the utility.

Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannamacher are both accused of trying to steal tens of millions of dollars as part of an employee bonus scheme.

Amdur gave pointed and revealing testimony aimed at Zahn and the former mayor. He testified that Zahn conveyed to him that the former mayor was supportive of Zahn receiving $40 million if the utility was sold.

Remember, prosecutors have said it was obvious Curry put Zahn on the board to help sell JEA.

On cross-examination, the defense didn’t deny the conversation and said Zahn wasn’t trying to hide anything.

Amdur also testified that Zahn said other executives would have received $10 million each. He said that in his role as a mergers and acquisitions attorney who is used to big bonuses, that is a “substantial sum” in both cases.

Ben caught up with Amdur and Zahn as they left court, but neither of them had much to say.

As for Curry, he said through a spokesperson that the conversation with Zahn “never happened.” Curry isn’t facing any charges in this case.

Testimony continues Thursday before a break until Monday. The trial is expected to last another week and a half.

