JEA urges caution as freeze disrupts water for some

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents woke up to freezing temperatures and strong winds over the weekend, but JEA says the electric grid held up with only a few minor power outages.

While some customers reported water outages, JEA clarified there aren’t any system-wide issues.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JEA says frozen pipes at homes are likely to blame and expects water to flow again as the day warms up.

Homeowners who suspect a burst pipe should shut off their main water valve and call a plumber.

With more cold and windy weather expected through Monday, JEA is urging everyone to keep up with energy conservation and safety tips, especially in the mornings when electricity use spikes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.