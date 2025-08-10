Jean Ribault High School opens with state-of-the-art facilities, funded by half-cent sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jean Ribault High School in Northwest Jacksonville celebrated its grand opening today, marking the first high school built through a voter-approved half-cent sales tax.

The new facility is a modern learning space designed to accommodate up to 1,600 students, featuring state-of-the-art amenities such as a VyStar Credit Union space, an aviation program facility, a culinary arts kitchen and lab, a nursing program training area, a digital audio production studio, and a rooftop urban agricultural garden.

Hundreds of students, current and former staff members, alumni, elected officials, and district leaders gathered on campus, creating a sea of blue as they celebrated the school’s opening.

The event was marked by chants of ‘Ribault,’ highlighting the community’s pride and unity, regardless of the pronunciation of the school’s name.

The opening of Jean Ribault High School marks a significant investment in the future of education in Jacksonville, providing students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and innovative programs.

