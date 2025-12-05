Jekyll Island Authority, Discovery Education & LEGO team up for new virtual field trip

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Jekyll Island Authority has partnered with Discovery Education and the LEGO Group to launch a new Virtual Field Trip called ‘Amphibian Adventures: A Build the Change Virtual Field Trip to the Georgia Wetlands.’

This free educational program, which debuted Thursday, will be streamed in classrooms nationwide, targeting students in grades 3-8. It offers an immersive exploration of Georgia’s wetlands and the amphibians that inhabit them.

Students will virtually ‘hop aboard’ a swamp boat to learn about frog lifecycles, habitat protection, and the role of amphibians as indicators of ecosystem health. The initiative provides a hands-on approach to understanding conservation efforts.

The program also highlights the environmental work being done in coastal Georgia, showcasing local conservation initiatives to a national audience.

