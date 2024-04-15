Jewish Federation of Northeast Florida CEO responds to Iran’s attack on Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones toward Israel on Saturday night, with Israeli forces and allies intercepting and destroying 99% of them.

The only reported injury was a wounded girl in southern Israel, and a missile hit an Israeli airbase, causing minor damage.

Mariam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northeast Florida reacted to the attack, stating “It is nothing short of miraculous.”

The Jewish Federation closely monitored the situation while taking security measures at Jewish facilities. The group contacted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T. K. Waters and Sheriff Rob Hardwick of John’s County.

Action News Jax observed a JSO cruiser parked outside the Jewish Community Alliance on San Jose Boulevard.

“Our security community director has been working with sheriff’s offices in St. Johns County, Clay County, and Duval County to have an extra watch,” Feist stated.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course. During Israel’s war in Gaza, tensions between Israel and Iran escalated.

The conflict increased when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 and killed 1,139 Israelis and foreigners. The gunmen also kidnapped 253 Israelis and foreigners, with half of the hostages released during a week-long ceasefire that ended on December 1st. It is still uncertain how many of the remaining captives, approximately 130, remain alive.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has led to the deaths of over 33,000 people, as reported by local health officials.

Iran says the attack was in response to an airstrike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed what Iran says were consular offices in Syria and killed two generals with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier this month.

Iran’s attack came just hours after a proposed ceasefire was rejected by Hamas, according to Mossad, the Israeli external intelligence agency.

Feist stated that “The intent of Iran and Hamas is to genocide of the state of Israel.”

The federation said there are currently no credible threats and recommends that Jewish organizations and members of the community carry on with all scheduled activities while maintaining high levels of vigilance.

