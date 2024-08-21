JFRD announces death of recently promoted Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who died Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Engineer Ian Church had just been promoted in June.

Your Board of Directors regret to inform you of the death this morning, August 20, 2024, of Fund member active-duty... Posted by Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund, Inc. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Church joined JFRD in early 2021. Before that, he worked for Clay County Fire Rescue.

The circumstances of his death have not been made public.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Church’s family. To learn more, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.