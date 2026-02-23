JFRD Urban Search and Rescue team mourns retired K-9, honors service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retired K-9 Scout, a member of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team, passed away at the age of 15. Scout served Florida Task Force Five alongside his handler, Chief Riska.

During his career, Scout deployed to major disasters and numerous local incidents. Officials with JFRD noted that Scout and Riska answered calls together in some of the most challenging environments.

Scout was a retired member of Florida Task Force 5, the State of Florida’s Northeast Region Urban Search and Rescue team. These teams are trained to navigate difficult terrain and disaster sites to locate and rescue individuals during complex emergencies.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department expressed its condolences to Chief Riska and his family following the loss.

Department officials stated that Scout’s service to the local community and his rescue team would not be forgotten.

