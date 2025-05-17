JIA giving updates to travelers impacted by airport garage fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers parked in the Hourly Garage can now go to the airport’s website and sign up to receive periodic updates as they become available regarding the status of the parking facility, Jacksonville International Airport announced Saturday.

Travelers will be asked to provide contact information as well as the license plate number of their vehicle, a JIA news release states.

JIA also released the following update Saturday about Friday’s fire:

• The Hourly Garage is closed indefinitely to vehicles and pedestrians due to structural damage. To ensure everyone’s safety, vehicles cannot enter or exit the facility until further notice. There is not a specified date to reopen the Hourly Garage.

• The Hourly Garage, Daily Garage and Daily Surface Lot are closed to incoming vehicles. HOWEVER, passengers with vehicles already in the Daily Garage and Daily Surface Lot can exit these two facilities.

• On-airport parking will be extremely limited with the prolonged closure of the Hourly Garage. Travelers with flights over the next few days, weeks and months are encouraged to seek alternative accommodation instead of on-airport parking. These include parking facilities along Airport Road, alternate means of transportation to the airport (Uber/Lyft/Taxi), and getting picked up or dropped off at the terminal.

Travelers left in limbo as cars remain stuck or damaged after airport parking garage fire

