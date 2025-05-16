Fire at Hourly Garage at Jacksonville International Airport, airport currently closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smoke was spotted pouring from a parking area at Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax Skycams captured the scene unfolding.

JAX airport shared the following information on X:

“Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon.”

FlightAware said all inbound flights are being held at their origin until 1:30 p.m.

