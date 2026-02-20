Join the team: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hosting two job fairs ahead of the 2026 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host two job fairs at VyStar Ballpark to hire seasonal gameday and food and beverage staff for the 2026 season. The events are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, and Tuesday, March 3, from 4-6:30 p.m.

The team is seeking candidates to staff 75 home games and events.

It’s hiring ticket sellers and takers, guest relations staff, Kid Zone attendants, security personnel, and a cleaning team.

The club is also hiring bat boys, who must be at least 16 years of age by Opening Day. Tasks for bat boys include filling water jugs and preparing dugouts in addition to collecting bats from the field.

Food and beverage openings range from concessions attendants to specialized pit crew cooks who focus on BBQ and smoked meats.

Applicants only need to attend one of the two job fairs. The team asks candidates to complete an employee application form, which can be filled out on-site or brought to the event already completed.

All applicants should be prepared for an immediate interview and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

Potential employees are subject to a background check.

Parking for the fairs will be available in Lot P at VyStar Ballpark. Job seekers can enter the stadium through the Main Gate located on Georgia Street.

The Jumbo Shrimp are the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the 2025 International League and Triple-A National Champions.

