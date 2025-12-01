Josh Hines Allen will join Action Sports Jax crew for Jags Report Live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a Victory Monday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Action Sports Jax is celebrating with a big guest on Jags Report Live.

The Jags franchise sack leader, Josh Hines Allen, will be in the building at Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach.

He’ll also be bringing some special guests along for the fun.

You can join us in person at 1618 Penman Road in Jacksonville Beach or watch Jags Report Live on FOX30 tonight at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.