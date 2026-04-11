Journey to Heal 5k in Orange Park raises awareness for sexual abuse survivors

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An event in Orange Park is bringing the community together to raise awareness and support survivors of sexual abuse.

The group “Walking Beside You” is hosting its 8th annual Journey to Heal 5K and 1.5-mile walk/run Saturday at 5 p.m. at Riverwalk Park on River Road.

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Organizers say the event is part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, with a focus on education, support, and healing for adult survivors.

Proceeds will benefit Journey to Heal Ministries, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that provides free resources, education, and community support for survivors.

Community members can attend the event at 441 River Road in Orange Park.

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