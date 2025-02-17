JSO: 2 Duval County school safety officers arrested in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail records reveal two Duval County Public Schools school safety officers were arrested in January: George Haake III and Cesar Parrales.

Haake was arrested on Jan. 1. on charges of domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a home for a wellness check. The wellness check was for Haake’s wife.

The victim told police that Haake turned off her and their children’s phones and hid their passports so they couldn’t leave for vacation. Haake then allegedly told the victim he would call in a kidnapping if she took the kids on vacation.

According to the arrest report, officers said Haake was “clearly intoxicated, and being uncooperative.” Officers witnessed Haake lock the victim out of the house and push her out of a window when she tried to get back inside the residence.

Police said Haake also tried to close the window on the officer talking to him. The suspect eventually exited the house after “repeatedly refusing to follow officers’ lawful orders.”

According to the arrest report, Haake is a former JSO employee.

Parrales was arrested on Jan. 12. on charges of driving under the influence, improper change of a lane, and following too closely.

According to the arrest report, on Jan. 11, an officer performed a traffic stop on Mayport Road after a car did an improper lane change and almost hit the front of the officer’s patrol car.

The officer had been following the car and noted that the driver “was unable to maintain a lane.” The driver tailgated another car and slowed down several times.

The driver, later identified as Parrales, had “bloodshot” and “glassy and watery” eyes, according to the arrest report. His speech was also slurred. In the report, an officer was “able to smell the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.”

After being arrested and placed into the patrol car, officers found Parrales passed out in the back minutes later.

According to the Duval County Public Schools staff page, Haake is on temporary reassignment and Parrales is still assigned at a school.

