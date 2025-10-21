JSO: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hodges Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his late 20s was killed Monday evening after being struck by a dark-colored SUV.

It happened near the entrance to the Cape House apartments on Hodges Boulevard, deputies said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hodges Boulevard.

Investigators say the SUV drove off northbound, leaving the scene.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews tried to help, but the man died at the scene.

This is the 138th traffic death in Duval County this year. It’s also the eighth one involving a bicyclist.

Police closed the area for several hours to collect evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone with tips to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-05000 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

People can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

