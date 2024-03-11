JSO confirms man was shot near Walgreens on Yellow Bluff Road on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax learned that a man was shot Sunday evening near a Walgreens on Yellow Bluff Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that the victim was transported to a local hospital by JFRD with non-life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.

The suspect was located nearby and arrested by officers.

Action News Jax has reached out for the incident report to get more details.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.