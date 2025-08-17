JSO: Elderly man found dead in water on Lakeshore Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man was found dead in the water Sunday morning.

Police said they were called just before 9 a.m. to the 3300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly white male in the water.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO says this appears to be an accident, but the official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is still under investigation.

