JSO investigating after man found shot dead on side of road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at about 4:28 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot in the 6200 block of Catoma Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the side of the roadway, a JSO news release states.

Police said they’re still investigating to determine what prompted the shooting and a person of interest and multiple witnesses have been detained, the news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.