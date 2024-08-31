JSO investigating early morning death in McGirts Creek area, details unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a deceased adult male in the McGirts Creek area early Saturday morning.

According to JSO, at approximately 2:00 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 6800 block of Ricker Road, where the body was found adjacent to the roadway.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are actively investigating the case, working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident and any potential relationships between the victim and others involved remain unknown. As a result, the classification of the incident is pending further investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

