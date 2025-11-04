JSO investigating Grand Park shooting four months after triple shooting on same street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man shot at a home in the Grand Park neighborhood, nearly four months after we told you about a triple shooting on the exact same block.

We’re still working to get some of the basic information about the shooting from JSO, including when it happened, how it happened and who was involved. But the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department told Action News Jax that it responded to West 25th Street, the site of the shooting, at approximately 2:30 PM on Monday afternoon.

JFRD said it transported one person to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” but it did not specify what those injuries were. Action News Jax independently made contact with a man claiming to be the victim’s roommate, who said police had found him inside of their home that he’d moved into only two days earlier.

Tonya Bogiens, who lives two doors down from where the shooting was reported, said she came back home from work to find her street swarming with police.

“It was a shock,” Bogiens said, “I’ve been here three years, never seen nothing like this here. Never.”

Back in July, Action News Jax told you when JSO reported three men had been shot on the 2500 block of West 25th Street, the same one where this shooting was reported. It follows a violent weekend, when seven total shootings were reported by JSO. One of them was deadly.

The last of those shootings was reported at a Sunoco gas station on Kings Road, less than 10 minutes away from where this shooting was reported. Bogiens said she’s not worried about leaving her home for work in the morning, but seeing this many police on her street was a first.

“I don’t know what happened and I don’t know what was going on, but I’ve never been that close to something in the house where I live,” Bogiens said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.