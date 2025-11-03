Weekend shooting spree in Jacksonville: 7 total incidents, 1 man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a violent weekend across Jacksonville, with police responding to seven different shootings between Friday night and late Sunday.

The latest one happened outside a Sunoco gas station on Kings Road on Sunday night. Police say a man showed up at a local hospital after he was shot in the torso and stabbed in the face.

Investigators say he had parked at the gas station with his wife, got out of the car to talk with a man and a woman behind the gas station, and that’s when the victim and the two people got into a dispute. The man shot the victim, and the woman stabbed the victim before they both ran off.

People nearby say they’re shaken by the violence.

“I have a friend that stays right there. That is terrible,” Danyele Owens said. “That sounds like something out of a horror movie. Jesus Christ, please Lord, pray for Jacksonville.”

Owens said she’s tired of hearing about shootings and wants to see the city come together through prayer and opportunity.

“Man, Jacksonville need to pray more. It’s a church on every corner,” she said. “Nobody should be getting stabbed in the face — that sounds like some Halloween stuff. I’m not laughing, but that’s insane.”

She tells Action News Jax she thinks the city needs tighter alcohol restrictions and more ways for people to make money.

“After a certain time, don’t serve no alcohol,” she said. “Find something to do. There’s a lot of places where you can volunteer, but people need money. I don’t care if it ain’t nothing but $20. But they need money.”

Police say the violence started Friday night when a man was shot on Jasper Avenue. Early Saturday morning, another man was shot on Thorn Glen Road. Later that evening, 38-year-old Kenance Bronson was shot multiple times on Brentwood Avenue and died.

His sister, Kenneshia Bronson, described him as someone who gave his love freely.

“My brother was lovable, caring, giving, and he was a dad not to only just his kids, but to other kids, even mine,” she said.

That same night, a teen was shot by police in Durkeeville after officers said a stolen car chase ended in a crash. JSO says when the teen didn’t stop reaching into his pants, an officer opened fire. The teen is in critical condition, and police are still searching for several others who ran from the scene.

Two more people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. Both are expected to survive.

“It’s always a shooting around here, like, every day,” one neighbor said. “It was just a shooting last week. There’s always something going on — gang related or something.”

Now, police are still investigating each of the seven shootings and searching for multiple suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

