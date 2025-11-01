Man shot in foot during domestic dispute, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Thorn Glen Road, which is in Osceola Forest, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

JSO said that the man and the suspect got into an argument and during that time, the suspect “fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim.”

One of those bullets hit the man in the foot. His injury is considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Police were able to detain the suspect and interview witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. People can also report tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

