Man gets shot during argument on Halloween night, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot during an argument on Halloween night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded around 10 p.m. Friday to the 8500 block of Jasper Avenue, which is in Woodland Acres.

They found a man in his 30s who had been shot once. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The man and the person suspected of shooting him live together, police said, and the two got into a dispute that led to the shooting.

JSO said it is interviewing all parties involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. People can also report tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

