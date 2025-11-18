JSO investigating woman found dead on 14th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon on the 1300 block of West 14th Street.

JSO responded to a call about a possible stabbing around 1:10 p.m.

They found an unresponsive woman in her 50s.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was last seen on Friday at her rooming house.

Even though the call was about a stabbing, JSO says the circumstances around her death are still unclear.

Detectives are working to piece together what happened. They encourage anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

