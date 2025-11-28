JSO issues Black Friday safety advisory for holiday shoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued a safety advisory for Black Friday, urging shoppers to stay alert and protect their belongings while hunting for deals.

As Jacksonville residents prepare for Black Friday shopping, the Sheriff’s Office advises them to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings to prevent theft. Shoppers are encouraged to lock their car doors and store shopping bags in the trunk to keep them out of sight.

The advisory also suggests breaking down boxes to avoid advertising new purchases and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Black Friday, known for its significant discounts and large crowds, can also attract thieves looking to take advantage of distracted shoppers. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of community vigilance and cooperation to prevent crime during this busy shopping period.

By following these safety tips, Jacksonville shoppers can enjoy the Black Friday deals while minimizing the risk of theft and ensuring a safer shopping environment for all.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]