JSO looking for someone who knows boy found alone of Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a child by himself at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday and they’re looking for someone who knows him. An officers found him near Gate Parkway North and Shiloh Mill Boulevard.

“We’re trying to determine who the parents or guardians of this child are,” a JSO social media post states.

The boy is 4 to 6 years old, 3’11” and 40 to 50 pounds. He has hazel eyes and a shaved head. He’s wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants.

If you know who the child is call 904-630-0500.

