Jacksonville police make murder arrest after July stabbing victim dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, July 9, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at 500 East Bay Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says detectives learned the suspect, Brady A. Robinson stabbed the victim over a dispute.

According to JSO, that same night, Robinson was arrested for Attempted Murder.

Approximately a week later the victim died from his injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation and assessment of available evidence, the charges were upgraded to Second-Degree Murder.

