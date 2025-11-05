JSO: Man facing attempted murder charge in Wesconnett shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police has announced an arrested in a shooting Sunday in Jacksonville’s Wesconnett neighborhood. Chase Lunsford, 22, is accused of shooting a man in his abdomen and back in the Ortega Village Trailer Park, an arrest report states.

Police responded to the location in the 5500 block of 118th Street at about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim with bullet wounds to his ribcage and back, the report states.

Witnesses told police that the victim was driving his truck recklessly through the trailer park almost hitting a pedestrian, the report states. The victim was confronted by a group of males before he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

