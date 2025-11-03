Man shot in abdomen during fight with several people in Jacksonville, suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his early forties was shot during a fight in the 5500 block of 118th Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening, Jacksonville police said.

The incident began as a physical altercation involving several individuals, police said. During the confrontation, weapons were displayed, and the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody shortly after the shooting, police said.

All individuals involved in the incident are cooperating with law enforcement, and authorities have determined that the incident is isolated with no ongoing threat to the public, a Jacksonville police news release states.

