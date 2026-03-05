JSO: Man grazed by gunshot after argument at a University Blvd. bus stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 40s was grazed by a gunshot during an argument at a bus stop Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the 3500 block of University Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a graze wound caused by a gunshot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and treated the man at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The initial investigation has found that several individuals were at a bus stop when the suspect approached and began speaking with them. At some point, the suspect began arguing with the group.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to strike the victim with it when the gun discharged and grazed him.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After having processed the scene, detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.