JSO: Man shoots suspect who followed him home from a nightclub

Jacksonville, Fla. — An early-morning shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside sent a man to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Dylan Michael Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was followed home from a nightclub. When he got home, the suspect showed a gun. The victim, who was also armed, fired several shots, hitting the suspect in the arm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Ponte Vedra man posing as a tutor pleads guilty to child sex crime

The suspect left the area but was found a short time later and taken to the hospital.

JSO said everyone involved in the incident has been detained. No arrests have been reported at this point.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.