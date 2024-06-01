JSO: Man shot by unknown suspect in Durkeeville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the torso on Kings Road.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area and located the victim. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives believe that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

