JSO: Man shot in leg during argument on Collins Road; woman detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday morning after being shot in the leg during an argument on Collins Road, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers responded to 5620 Collins Road, Building 8, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a man in his mid-twenties was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says an investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in a romantic relationship but separated months ago. The victim came over to the suspect’s residence. After speaking, an argument ensued, and the suspect shot the victim as they were arguing. The suspect remained at the scene and was then taken by police. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

The suspect is a woman in her mid-forties.

JSO reminds the public that the community’s assistance is critical in this investigation and encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.