JSO officers rescue toddler from hot minivan near St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office District 3 patrol officers rescued a 16-month-old child from a hot minivan near the St. Johns Town Center on December 5.

The child’s mother called 911 after realizing she had accidentally left the keys inside the car, which was off with the windows rolled up.

Despite showing signs of distress from the heat, the child was thankfully okay after being rescued.

The outside temperature was about 85 degrees, and even a few minutes in a locked car can be deadly, as temperatures inside can skyrocket into the triple digits.

The incident was deemed purely accidental with no criminal wrongdoing.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐘 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐎𝐓 𝐕𝐀𝐍

In an emergency, every minute counts. District 3 patrol officers rushed to help save a child locked in a hot minivan in a parking lot near the St. Johns Town Center.



The 16-month-old child’s mother called 911… pic.twitter.com/9kfJnT70YV — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 10, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]