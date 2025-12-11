Local

JSO officers rescue toddler from hot minivan near St. Johns Town Center

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office District 3 patrol officers rescued a 16-month-old child from a hot minivan near the St. Johns Town Center on December 5.

The child’s mother called 911 after realizing she had accidentally left the keys inside the car, which was off with the windows rolled up.

Despite showing signs of distress from the heat, the child was thankfully okay after being rescued.

The outside temperature was about 85 degrees, and even a few minutes in a locked car can be deadly, as temperatures inside can skyrocket into the triple digits.

The incident was deemed purely accidental with no criminal wrongdoing.

