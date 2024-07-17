JSO: Police investigating after man found dead in creek near Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in Pottsburgh Creek off Beach Boulevard on Tue., July 16.

At around 8 p.m. police were called to the area of 8500 Beach Blvd. for a reported drowning. When they arrived at the boat ramp they pulled a man from the water. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

JSO said detectives are currently investigating what might have caused the drowning. They do not believe foul play was involved.

Police ask if anyone has information or might have been in the area to give them a call at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

