JSO prepared to stop Florida-Georgia game from being targeted by messages of hate this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During last year’s Florida-Georgia game, the festivities were tainted when the Jaguar’s stadium was targeted with an antisemitic laser projection.

Since then new state and local laws have provided law enforcement the authority to hold accountable those who might seek to repeat last year’s incident.

“When we have a national audience or when someone’s looking, that’s when they want to do the things they do. Cause they want attention, right?” said Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters during an interview with Action News Jax in September.

That interview was conducted just ahead of the Jaguar’s season opener.

At the time, Waters explained under a new state law, projecting unauthorized messages on public or private businesses constitutes a first-degree misdemeanor and if it includes a credible threat, it could be elevated to a third-degree felony.

“It’s beautiful. I love it and trust me when I tell you we’ll use it,” said Waters.

Waters had just returned from a trip to Israel, where he learned how the Jewish State works to combat antisemitic threats.

“[It] provides me a lot better perspective, you know, on the sensitivities around the subject of antisemitism,” said Waters.

Now, with war having broken out in the Middle East after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, the risk of hate crimes and displays is particularly high.

On Monday, Sheriff Waters will join local state lawmakers and other elected officials at City Hall for a pro-Israel gathering to show support for the Jewish State and the local Jewish community.

JSO noted the Sheriff’s message to those who may be looking to hijack today’s event remains the same as it was when we spoke last month.

“Whatever group you’re a member of that you decide to do that, don’t do it in Jacksonville. Don’t do it in Duval County because we have a tool now that we’re going to utilize to stop you from doing that,” said Waters.

Sheriff Waters urged members of the public to speak up if they see any suspicious activity.

The Sheriff noted the earlier police are alerted the better, as it’s easier to secure a conviction for these types of crimes if the perpetrators are caught in the act.

