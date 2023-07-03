JSO searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered juvenile near the area of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive.

12-year-old Fernanda Arias left her home around 3:00 am today (Monday) in a dark colored vehicle described as a 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler possibly being driven by a Hispanic male.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful at this time. Due to the age of the victim and the circumstances involved, JSO is seeking information on her whereabouts to ascertain her safety.

Fernanda Arias is 4′11″ and 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark, medium length hair. She was wearing dark pants and a white shirt at the time.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Fernanda is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.